It’s the latest dieting craze to excite health and fitness lovers everywhere, and you’ve probably heard it mentioned in relation to superstar songstress’ Adele’s weight loss. The Sirtfood diet.

According to reports, Sirtfoods are foods that activates specific proteins in the body called sirtuins, which are believed to protect cells in the body from dying, regulate inflammation and the ageing process. Apparently, these proteins are also able to burn fat fast and boost your metabolism.

So, what are Sirtfoods? Things like green tea, dark chocolate, apples, citrus fruits, parsley, kale, blueberries, celery and red wine are all sirtfoods and allowed on the diet, which has a two-part method.

Part 1

Lasts one week

Restrict calories to 1000 per day for 3 days, which must include:

2x sirtfood green juices and one meal which is rich in sirtfoods.

Days 4 to 7 eat 1500 calories per day, which must include:

2x sirtfood green juices an two sirtfood-rich meals

Part 2

Lasts 14 days

Eat 3 balanced sirtfood meals per day plus 1x green sirtfood juice

As you can probably tell, this diet is not for the feint of heart and definitely requires the help of a dietitian or nutritionist.

