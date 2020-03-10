Getty

When Attenborough gave an acceptance speech for his 2017 Britain-Australia Society Award two years ago, the naturalist explained that children often ask his what his favourite place in the world is. Attenborough explained that North Queensland in Australia is his most beloved location.

Sir Attenborough explained than North Queensland has everything a naturalist could need, from amazing rainforests and the Great Barrier Reef to the excellent food and wine scene in the state.

In fact, Sir David Attenborough even claims that his favourite critter is Australian, tapping the leafy sea dragon – an interesting animal found off the coast of South Australia – as his favourite animal.

If you’re wondering what there is to do in North Queensland, check out the list below.

Visit the Great Barrier Reef

See the Daintree Rainforest

Walk the rugged wilderness of Cape York

Go diving or snorkelling

Cool off in the blue Cardwell Spa Pools

Meet recovering bats at the Bat Hospital Visitor Centre

Go beach hopping

Traverse the oldest and best preserved lava tube system in the world at Undara Experience

Visit the Australian Butterfly Sanctuary

