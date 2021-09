Here’s how

Step 1

Using a saw, cut a 25cm length of pipe. Position trap.

Step 2

Use wire cutters to cut a 50cm length of wire. U-bend the middle of wire and place over pipe, pushing wire ends into soil.

Step 3

Put 3–5 lettuce leaves in pipe as bait.

Step 4

Sprinkle 1–2 Tbsp salt on either side of leaves.

Step 5

Check trap each day, removing dead snails, replacing wilted lettuce and topping up salt.

You might also like

What to plant in September

Everything you need to know about pet chickens

How to grow lavender