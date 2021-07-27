1. Choose your material

First and foremost, consider what material is best. With plastic, steel and timber options available, it all comes down to the pros and cons.

Plastic

Low maintenance

Pest-resistant

No rot

Ages with time

Timber

Lasts a long time

Prone to rot

Steel

Durable

Low cost

Pest-resistant

No rot

2. Figure out your dimensions

Take the guesswork out of ordering and get your site measurements down pat. Think about what you'll be using the space for – you don't want to end up cramming.

Hot tip: list everything you want to fit in there, don't underestimate the power of extra storage!

3. Select your site

If you can, avoid building near an existing tree, or under overhanging flowers or plants, which can create extra mess or damage for you to deal with. Level the area out well and ensure the site will be accessible from all sides for repairs and maintenance. Choose somewhere with natural shade (or you'll feel like you're working inside an oven!) that has access to electricity.

4. Check local council guides

Don't let yourself get hit with a fine of up to $30,000! Building restrictions vary throughout Australia, so be sure to double and triple check your local guidelines.

5. Go custom!

It's your shed, so don't be afraid to personalise – if you're converting an existing shed this is where you can really shine. Add extra windows, a roof pitch, cladding doors, interior shelving or cabinetry and a lick of paint to make the space your own (be sure to waterproof too). A well-maintained shed will also add value if you ever sell your property in the future!

All that's left to do is clean, maintain and enjoy your extra space!