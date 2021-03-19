The road trip (or is it kayak trip?) continues and this week as Fast Ed joins Joh as they experience the delights of the south coast of New South Wales. Inspired by the organic oyster farm at Batemans Bay and the kelp farm in Mystery Bay, Ed cooks a delicious seared tuna with seaweed seasoning and lemon butter sauce. Meanwhile, Joh takes a tour of Tilba dairy, but is soon joined by Ed, who makes use of the local produce to cook a yoghurt and honey flan. Put your seatbelt on and get ready to gaze out the window as Joh and Ed take us through the beautiful Australian countryside.

