When most people hear the word Echinacea, they usually think of cold and flu symptoms and immune-boosting multivitamins, but one genius distillery in Scotland has reimagined this herbaceous flowering plant into a beautiful gin.

Scottish gin distillery The Old Curiosity, a beautiful little company that also make delightful botanical teas, have created a lavender and Echinacea gin that comes in a beautiful bottle, complete with whimsical designs on the label. Echinacea is a herb often included in cold and flu medications, and when combined with the sleep-inducing and calming powers of lavender, you’ve got yourself something of a home remedy for the sniffles. However, we’re not so sure you should be doing away with your tissues just yet. This gin may soothe the soul, but the jury is still out on it’s cold and flu-fighting abilities.