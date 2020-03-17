This purple lavender and echinacea gin will cure your winter blues
Is this the chicest way to fight cold and flu symptoms?
- by
Laura Barry
WATCH: Make your own frosé cocktails at home with this recipe
When most people hear the word Echinacea, they usually think of cold and flu symptoms and immune-boosting multivitamins, but one genius distillery in Scotland has reimagined this herbaceous flowering plant into a beautiful gin.
Scottish gin distillery The Old Curiosity, a beautiful little company that also make delightful botanical teas, have created a lavender and Echinacea gin that comes in a beautiful bottle, complete with whimsical designs on the label. Echinacea is a herb often included in cold and flu medications, and when combined with the sleep-inducing and calming powers of lavender, you’ve got yourself something of a home remedy for the sniffles. However, we’re not so sure you should be doing away with your tissues just yet. This gin may soothe the soul, but the jury is still out on it’s cold and flu-fighting abilities.
Dan Murphys
Lavender and Echinacea gin by The Old Curiosity has smooth and elegant base notes of juniper and coriander, angelica root and angelica leaf, with soothing top notes of lavender, which adds a slightly sweet taste. Echinacea adds a pop of florals to the overall composition and complements the lavender perfectly.
“With countless medicinal and healing properties, lavender is used as a cure for insomnia, so this gin is perfect at the end of a hard day. Echinacea is another flower which has long been used in treating ailments and is known to boost the human immune system. Rich in phenols, a powerful antioxidant, its beautifully floral taste and aroma complements the lavender perfectly; resulting in an amazingly well-balanced gin with a romantic deep purple colour,” says the website.
Laura BarryLaura Barry is a writer, bookworm and interior design enthusiast with a love for reporting on all things homes, travel and lifestyle. When not tapping away at her keyboard, Laura can be found making endless cups of tea or perusing the shelves of Sydney’s many bookstores.