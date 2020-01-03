RELATED: How to get your pool summer-ready

How to choose materials for the deck around your pool

You shouldn’t just let your taste dictate how your pool deck should look. Consider the following guidelines to improve safety and lower the cost of upkeep.

First, nobody wants to scald their feet by walking on a scorching pool deck. Go for heat-resistant materials, like light-coloured tiles and concrete. But when brainstorming deck colour ideas, make sure it complements your pool ladder to create a cohesive design.

Choose rough surfaces that don’t get slippery when wet. Examples are unpolished stone and unglazed tiles. But don’t go for materials that are too rugged. Remember, you’ll likely be walking on your pool deck with your bare feet.

Finally, pick materials that don’t get damaged when exposed to water and pool chemicals, like chlorine. Some examples are stone and concrete pavers.

Note that if you live in an area with plenty of snow, think twice before setting your heart on concrete. Freezing and thawing repeatedly can make the asphalt crack.

The 16 best pool deck ideas of 2020

With the countless options available, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when thinking of designs for your pool deck. Let’s look at images of the modern pool deck ideas for aboveground and inground pools to narrow down your choices.

16. Mix wood and water

Timber decking isn’t only gorgeous – it’s relatively inexpensive to build, too. But keep in mind that wood will need to be stained and sealed regularly to prevent water damage. Factor in the maintenance when computing costs for a wooden pool deck.

If you want something that requires less maintenance, ask your contractor to build a deck around your pool using composite wood. This material looks like actual timber but is made from plastic-like synthetics. It will cost more than natural wood, but it’s a worthwhile investment.

15. Blend with landscaping

Asking your landscape designer to work with your pool deck contractor can yield interesting results. Plants add a unique visual contrast to the stone deck.

14. Create a jungle sanctuary

If you want to feel like you’re in a tropical jungle all year round, why not plant trees around your pool? Not only do the trees create shade and add privacy, but they also look lovely, too.

13. Try decking on concrete

If you can’t choose between wood or concrete, try a combination of both. Use wood for the area with chairs and tables, since it’s easier on the feet. Meanwhile, install concrete in the area nearest to the pool, since it’s more resistant to water damage.

12. Get it stamped

Stamped concrete is an inexpensive option that can mimic the look of slate, stone, or wood at a lower cost. It creates a coloured and textured area around swimming pools that’s ideal for sunbathing and barbecuing. Go for this option if you have an expansive backyard that will require a lot of material to cover.

11. Mix materials

If you can’t choose from the countless pool deck ideas you’ve seen, why not try them all? Mixing and matching tile, wood and greenery is fine if you can create a design that works.

10. Reconsider above-ground pools

An above-ground pool can quickly look out of place in your backyard if you don’t surround it with the right materials. Pick natural-looking materials like stone to make the above-ground pool blend seamlessly with the surroundings.

9. Check your steps

The materials you choose for the steps leading to an above-ground pool will play a part in how attractive the finished product will be. Use the same material for the steps and the deck to make the give your design a sense of cohesion.

8. Opt for exposed aggregate

Exposed aggregate is a traditional and cheap material for a pool deck. It produces a pebble-like finish that’s highly slip-resistant. Use it in combination with areas that have smooth concrete to create a beautiful visual contrast.

7. Add an invisible screen

Having a protective barrier around your pool is non-negotiable if you have pets or kids. But instead of installing an unsightly iron or chain-link fence, try adding a transparent screen. This helps you maintain the aesthetic appeal of your pool deck while making it safe for everyone in the family.

6. Use polished concrete

If you want something gorgeous, durable and low-maintenance, polished concrete is a good option. It can get slippery when wet, so leave it unsealed or add a stamped pattern to maintain safety. If you want to be extra careful, use it only for pool coping, which is the first 12 inches at the edge of your swimming pool.

5. Choose tiles

Tiles are never missing from a list of pool surround ideas, and for a good reason. They are easy to install and have a simple, finished appearance. While they’re more expensive than concrete, they also tend to be more attractive.

4. Add a swim-in area

Having a cool deck that can only be accessed by swimming can be a really fun addition. It creates an exclusive zone that entices everyone to swim and join the fun.

3. Try travertine

Travertine has a timeless, polished look that’s perfect for a pool deck. It also has a high-friction surface that improves safety. While travertine can be pricey, its quality is unmatched. Choose this if you have a smaller yard that won’t require a lot of material.

2. Combine green and grey

While white or grey concrete can easily look dull, adding patches of green can make the overall look of the pool deck more appealing.

1. Add lighting

Everyone loves a night swim! By installing ambient light in the area surrounding your swimming pool, you can host parties after sundown.

