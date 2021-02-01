Better Homes and Gardens

Step 1

Using compass, draw 2 circles the size of pompom on stiff card. Draw a smaller circle in centre of each, 1/3 of the diameter of outer circle.

Step 2

Cut out circles, then cut out a small wedge and centre. Cut 2 lengths of yarn and place on 1 ring.

Step 3

Sandwich yarn between rings for ties.

Step 4

Wrap both rings together evenly with yarn.

Step 5

Keep wrapping until rings are very full.

Step 6

Loosely single-knot yarn ties.

Step 7

Holding loose knot at centre, cut through wrapped yarn between rings.

Step 8

Tighten ties and secure with double knot.

Step 9

Slide rings out.

Step 10

Trim into a neat sphere, turning as you cut.

