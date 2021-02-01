Step 1
Using compass, draw 2 circles the size of pompom on stiff card. Draw a smaller circle in centre of each, 1/3 of the diameter of outer circle.
Step 2
Cut out circles, then cut out a small wedge and centre. Cut 2 lengths of yarn and place on 1 ring.
Step 3
Sandwich yarn between rings for ties.
Step 4
Wrap both rings together evenly with yarn.
Step 5
Keep wrapping until rings are very full.
Step 6
Loosely single-knot yarn ties.
Step 7
Holding loose knot at centre, cut through wrapped yarn between rings.
Step 8
Tighten ties and secure with double knot.
Step 9
Slide rings out.
Step 10
Trim into a neat sphere, turning as you cut.
