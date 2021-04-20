WATCH: Charlie’s top gardening tips for autumn
Not too hot and dry, no more flies and the weather is cool enough to get physical and enjoy digging and weeding.
All zones: Alyssum, calendula, cineraria, cornflower, pansy, poppy, primula, statice, stock and viola.
Zones 2-6: Delphinium, foxglove, helichrysum, hollyhock, polyanthus, snapdragon, sweet pea and Virginia stock.
Zones 7-8: Candytuft, clarkia, impatiens, nasturtium, nemesia and, in tropical areas, petunia and phlox.
Click here for the climate zone map
Vegetables
All zones: Beetroot, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, celery, English spinach, lettuce, parsnip, peas, radish and silverbeet.
Zones 2-6: Broad bean, brussels sprouts, Chinese cabbage, onion, peas and spinach.
Zones 7-8: Capsicum, cucumber, eggplant, endive, lettuce, potato.
