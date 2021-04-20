Not too hot and dry, no more flies and the weather is cool enough to get physical and enjoy digging and weeding.

All zones: Alyssum, calendula, cineraria, cornflower, pansy, poppy, primula, statice, stock and viola.

Zones 2-6: Delphinium, foxglove, helichrysum, hollyhock, polyanthus, snapdragon, sweet pea and Virginia stock.

Zones 7-8: Candytuft, clarkia, impatiens, nasturtium, nemesia and, in tropical areas, petunia and phlox.

Click here for the climate zone map