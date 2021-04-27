What is a supermoon?

Supermoons are fairly common and occur when a full moon reaches its closest point to Earth (perigee) and is directly opposite the sun (syzgy). This makes it slightly larger than normal, classifying it as a supermoon. However, there are astronomers who prefer to call this type of event a perigee-syzygy moon.

Many astronomers also have different definitions of what a supermoon is, as some say it is anything that is less than 360,000 km from Earth.

While the differences between a supermoon and a normal moon can be hard to spot, any amateur astronomer measuring tonight’s moon throughout the evening will see it become gradually bigger as it gets higher in the sky.

When can I see it?

The full moon will appear just after midday today in all states except Western Australia. For any stargazers who want to see it at its biggest and brightest, you will have to wait until late tonight, depending on your time zone.

AEST: It is best viewed at 1:22am April 28

ACST: it is best viewed at 12:52am April 28

AWST: It is best viewed at 11:22pm April 27

If you can't catch the supermoon tonight, then don't worry because another is coming in May!

Mark May 26 in your calendars for a total solar eclipse, otherwise known as a blood moon. Not only will this next supermoon be slightly closer, but it really will change colour too.

