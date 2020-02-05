What is the Pink Princess Philodendron?

The Pink Princess Philodendron is a rare variegated member of the philodendron family, with bright pink and green foliage that looks effortlessly chic. Due to the variegated nature of this type of philodendron, no two plants look exactly the same, and the plant itself can be tricky to get a hold of.

How to care for a Pink Princess Philodendron?

The best part? This plant is relatively low-maintenance and easily grown indoors, they like well-drained soil and some humidity. Allow the top inch of soil to completely dry out between drinks, and make sure it gets plenty of bright, indirect sunlight. But keep in mind these plants can be toxic to animals if eaten.

How do you make the Pink Princess Philodendron more pink?

To get the most colour out of your growing Pink Princess, ensure it gets plenty of indirect light – too much direct light and the leaves will yellow. You can expect young leaves on this plant to emerge as a dark green with white variegation, maturing to almost-black with pink spots.

Where to buy the Pink Princess Philodendron?

You can buy the Pink Princess Philodendron from a few places in Australia, such as:

