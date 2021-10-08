How to grow philodendrum xanadu

Aspect

The tropical plant will flourish in full sun or shade. Dappled sunlight under larger trees or palms works well as they need to be protected from harsh sunlight.

Climate

Philodendrum xanadu will grow in tropical, sub-tropical, warm temperate and warm climates. Opt for sheltered spots in cold temperate zones.

Soil

When planting look for rich, open and free-draining soil or a premium potting mix.

Water

These green plants need to be kept moist in warmer or drier months. A good tip is to test the soil with your finger – if it feels dry, water.

Getty

Fertiliser

Philodendrum xanadus appreciate regular fertilising, try feeding with a controlled-release fertiliser for best results.

Maintenance

Remove dead or damaged leaves as you see them, but overall, there's not much to prune.

Adding some mulch will help retain moisture during the dry spells.

Although resistant to pests, mealybugs can become an issue. Use an insecticide detergent or wash the leaves regularly to prevent any potential bug problems.

Getty

Where to plant philodendrum xanadu in your garden



With its dramatic lobed leaves, philodendron xanadu is ideal for recreating a tropical landscape. It grows into a tight, compact dome, 50cm to 1m tall and wide, making it a must-have plant for sun or shade spots in tropical-look gardens. But be mindful that too much exposure to direct sunlight will turn the leaves pale.

You can create an easy-care lush scene by planting the tropical plants in groups or even borders. But the philodendrum xanadu also look stunning as a single feature plant.

Add pots of style to your verandah or other outdoor areas. The glossy green plants are a superb potted specimen, thus making them a trendy choice as an indoor plant. However, as an indoor plant, they need to be kept by a window with a sheer curtain or something that's filtering the sunlight.

Philodendrum xanadu's make great understorey plantings and will clump and cluster around taller species. Naturally, being a Philodendron, they are quite tough and competitive and will grow well under trees or in crowded plantings.

Getty

How to propgate philodendrum xanadu

There are two options when propagating, either by a cutting or through division.

For the cutting method, carefully cut off a stem and remove most of the leaves except a few near the tip. Then, place the cutting in soil, and wait a few weeks for it to take root.

The division method can be done when you're repotting the plant. Carefully lift a "clump" from the main plant separating the roots. Once fully removed, repot into its own planter.

You might also like:

Build a stunning and serene backyard pond

The essential guide to Australian native plants

The best plants to add to your terrarium