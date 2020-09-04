Petbarn has got in early and released a Halloween-themed pets costume 'Bootique' collection so that you can co-ordinate your Halloween look with your pet.

Dress your pooch up as Dracula or an angel, depending on how well they've behaved, or opt for something a little out of the box with a taco, spider, or shark costume.

There are two options for cat owners, including a regal-themed costume for those with fur babies who know their place at home.

And for those with smaller critters like guinea pigs and rabbits, you can dress your little fluff ball up as a Halloween pumpkin!

The range also features several spooky toys including a voodoo dog chew toy and Dracula mice for cats.

Petbarn is offering socially distanced shopping with same-day delivery and zero contact click and collect in stores within 60 minutes of purchasing.

