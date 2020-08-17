Weeding by Hand

One of the most safe and effective means for eradicating weeds remains the good, old-fashioned, elbow grease method of pulling them up by hand. It can be rather tedious work, but it's one of the best ways to ensure that the root of the weed is gone, as both toxic and non-toxic weed killers might actually leave it behind to regenerate. There are lots of handy little weeding tools on the market that help speed up and streamline the process, so if your problem is sporadic weeds popping up, this is one way to handle them without using chemicals.

Making the decision to tackle your weeds organically might not be the easiest path to a weed-free yard, but it is certainly the healthiest for you, your family, your pets, and the environment.

This article originally appeared on www.bhg.com