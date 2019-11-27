Interestingly, the study also found that those with different eye conditions scored differently on the cognitive tests. That is, short-sighted participants out-performed long-sighted participants in the tests.

That is, short sighted people need glasses to see far away, while long sighted people need glasses for close-up reading and screen time.

So, should you happen to require glasses to read a book or use the computer, consider yourself of superior intelligence.

You might also like:

Research finds that cat-lovers are smarter than dog-lovers