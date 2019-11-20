Optometrists in the US have been reporting an increase of cases lash lice due to eyelash extensions. The medical experts reveal that many people who wear lash extensions are not properly cleaning them – in an attempt to make them last longer - creating an environment riddled with bacteria that lice love.

Lash lice are medically referred to as demodex and are a slightly different species to headlice, closer to a mite. Symptoms of lash lice include redness, itching, inflammation and the tiny creepy crawlies themselves.

Experts have warned that the best way to avoid a case of lash lice is to clean eyelids and eyelashes with tea tree base cleanser, and take regular breaks from wearing extensions.

You might also like:

The new way kids are spreading head lice