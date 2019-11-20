Head lice may be an issue that mostly affects the parents of school-aged children, but it appears lice are now making an appearance in a very unexpected place.
WATCH: Who needs lash extensions when you can curl your lashes using this kitchen utensil
While most people believe they’re free and clear of the risk of head lice once they finish school, it appears that lice have now migrated to our faces and have been found in eyelashes.
Just like head lice, lash lice make your eyes itchy and can transfer to anyone who comes into close contact. Lice are small, wingless parasites that live on the human bodies and feed off our blood, like tiny little vampires. It’s the saliva of lice that cause the itching.
Optometrists in the US have been reporting an increase of cases lash lice due to eyelash extensions. The medical experts reveal that many people who wear lash extensions are not properly cleaning them – in an attempt to make them last longer - creating an environment riddled with bacteria that lice love.
Lash lice are medically referred to as demodex and are a slightly different species to headlice, closer to a mite. Symptoms of lash lice include redness, itching, inflammation and the tiny creepy crawlies themselves.
Experts have warned that the best way to avoid a case of lash lice is to clean eyelids and eyelashes with tea tree base cleanser, and take regular breaks from wearing extensions.
You might also like:
The new way kids are spreading head lice