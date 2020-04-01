Nonna Nerina is an 84-year-old culinary whiz who, before the Italian lockdown, used to host pasta-making classes in her home, just outside of Rome in Italy, and is famous for her Airbnb’s Experiences offering.

Due to the strict lockdown the whole country of Italy is now enduring, Nerina has had to cancel all of her in-home Airbnb Experiences classes, and is now live streaming them online on Saturdays and Sundays, which will cost you $60 to register.

Nonna Nerina

In this 2-hour live streaming experience, you will connect with Nonna Nerina and her granddaughter Chiara as they walk you through a mouth-watering cooking experience of their favorite family recipes in the comfort of your own home!

A week before your class, you'll receive a shopping list of ingredients to buy and a link to an Amazon store for any utensils you may need to cook with. But not to worry - they keep it simple and you’ll have all the things you need in your kitchen already.

You’ll also receive notes from Nonna Nerina in English to help you get ready for the experience. Each recipe they cook will be from their own family, going back generations AND they’ll supply a list of their favorite wine pairing suggestions, should you be so inclined!

There’s even a 25% off deal going right now. So, if you’re keen to try your hand at traditional homemade pasta, now is your chance to learn from the best in a one-on-one online class!

