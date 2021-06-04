The road trip along Rainforest Way continues, but this time, Joh and Ed are not quite as far inland, spending their time around the Murwillumbah region. Joh begins at the Margaret Olley Art centre before meeting Ed at the beautiful, productive and sustainable garden at Mavis’ Kitchen, where he makes ‘the ultimate’ citrus chicken. Joh takes a sojourn along the Tweed River to feed pelicans and catch some mud crabs before catching up with Ed once again, to learn about one of the few tea plantations in the country and enjoy Ed’s second cook, a delicious Earl Grey and pistachio tea cake.

For more information about the Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Centre, visit artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au