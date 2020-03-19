Woollongong Getty

Analysis revealed that Victoria is the best in Australia for the most liveable regional cities, with Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong all scoring high on the liveability scale.

Ballarat performed best for access to public transport and public open space in the analysis by RMIT University, and ranked in the top five for access to supermarkets, local employment and services, and housing affordability based on the summary measures. Geelong ranked highly, together with Bendigo, performing strongly across four of the liveability measures.

In other states, the most liveable regional cities were identified as Wollongong in New South Wales, Toowoomba in Queensland and Launceston in Tasmania.

For those living in the bustling metropoles of Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane, and tiring of the rat race, we’ve found the best regional cities for your relocation.

