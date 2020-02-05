Miso soup is a fermented soy product which is rich in fibre, potassium and other bioactive nutrients. Natto – a more solid fermented bean – has also been found to have many of the same benefits. Researchers hypothesise that it may be these very health benefits that contribute to the decreased risk of death. However, research into the link is still in the stages of infancy, and more evidence may be needed to confirm the theory.

Getty

To come to this conclusion, a Japanese research team analysed the dietary habits, lifestyle and health status of 90,000 men and women aged between 45 and 74 years old, for a period of almost 15 years.

Researchers found that men and women who ate natto had a lowered risk of death due to cardiovascular conditions than those who didn’t.

“The findings showed that the consumption of total soy products was not significantly associated with a decrease in all cause mortality, whereas intake of fermented soy products was significantly inversely associated with all cause mortality in both sexes. The risk of mortality in the highest fifth of fermented soy intake, including natto and miso, was 10% lower than that in the lowest fifth.”

Now, pass us the miso soup.

