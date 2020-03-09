The German-style beer is called Culture House Raspberry Berliner Weisse and is a ‘sour’ beer with a fresh, raspberry flavour that curbs the traditional tartness of your average beer. The result is a light, crisp and refreshing beverage with a strong raspberry tang that fuses perfectly with the clean acidity of the foundational beer. It also comes packed in a delightful hot pink can.

Culture House Raspberry Berliner Weisse

The Raspberry Berliner Weisse has a 3.4% alcohol level and is a lovely replacement for your usual order of cider or white wine. It’s now available at BWS and Dan Murphy’s for around $20 for four cans.

However, The Culture House Raspberry Berliner Weisse that you an buy. The Wayward Brewing Co in Sydney Also make a Raspberry Berliner Weisse which is described as a dry and refreshing sour ale and it also comes housed in a pretty pink can. This variety has a 3.8% alcohol level and bursting with raspberry flavours and zippy tartness, and retails for about $22 for a 4 pack.

Wayward Brewing Co Raspberry Berliner Weisse

Over beer? Why not try a delicious new raspberry one instead?

