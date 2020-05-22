What’s so special about heirloom veggies and fruit? Well, not only have the seeds been passed down from generation to generation unlike modern hybrid equivalents, devotees say they are far more delicious and nutritious! Melissa’s visiting the Diggers’ Club at Heronswood Gardens, on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, to check out their extraordinary range of heirloom veggies and fruit trees and to show you how to start growing heirlooms at home yourself.