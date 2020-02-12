However, Jessica Hard, genius mum extraordinaire, has made a cleaning discovery which she shared online in a video post, and has since gone viral with more than 2 million views.

In the video below, Jessica demonstrates how a towel dipped in mayonnaise removes crayon from a textured wall. Who knew!?

However, apparently mayonnaise can do more than just remove crayon from the walls.

Another savvy cleaner shared her discovery that mayonnaise can remove sticker residue from windows and other surfaces on the Hinch Army Cleaning Tips Facebook group page. By applying mayonnaise to the sticky residue left behind by removed stickers, then leaving it for 30 minutes, the sticker residue will then wipe away effortlessly!

But that’s not all. Apparently, ingredients that are present in mayonnaise, such as lemon juice, oil and vinegar, make it an excellent furniture polish. Trying to remove water rings from a piece of timber furniture? Apply mayo to the water stain, let sit for a minute or two, then wipe off and buff away the stain with a clean dry cloth.

