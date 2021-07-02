There are so many gorgeous little towns along the Grand Pacific Drive, Johanna and Karen couldn’t stop in them all. After our intrepid duo indulge in a spot of shopping in the boutique stores of Berry, Joh meets Brydie Stewart, who’s grown a small macramé business into a worldwide sensation. Next, it’s a visit to The Pines Dairy and farmers market in Kiama to find the freshest, most delicious ingredients for an improvised Karen-special dish, charred broccoli and labneh.

For more information on Mary Maker Studio, visit marymakerstudio.com.au