Getty

Another study published in the journal of Environmental Psychology found that when people are shown photographs of natural green spaces our stress level drops. But if there is a body of water in the image, we prefer those locations even more. In fact, both natural and urban scenes containing water were associated with higher perceived restorative abilities than those without water. Interestingly, images of urban environments containing water were generally rated just as positively as natural ‘green’ spaces.

Getty

Another fun fact is that water is excellent a masking noise – human voices in particular. And the hum of human voices is actually the number one cause of workplace stress. Therefore, water may provide you with a little mental tranquillity, as well as help you fall asleep.

Other studies also suggest that being in contact with water induces a meditative state which can promote calm and creativity.

So, if you find yourself feeling stressed, tired and overworked, it may be time to book that beachside holiday.

You might also like:

Taking regular holidays is the key to living longer

Study says taking a 'girls trip' is officially good for your health