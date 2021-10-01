Eve Wilson

2. Capra 16.4 x 20.6cm Frill Resin Pot, $75 each

Eve Wilson

3. Capra 17 x 20.6cm Resin Pot Zip, $75 each

4. Capra 15 x 23.7cmTerrazzo Resin Tri Stand Pot, $85 each

5. Lightly 150 x 215mm Dune Goblet Metal Pot, $59

Mike Baker

6. Lightly 150 x 215mm River Palm Springs Metal Pot, $59

Mike Baker

Another stand out is a collaboration with 13 Warlukurlangu artists who created indigenous artworks that feature across a colourful collection of 16 pots.

7. Warlukurlangu 16cm Mina Mina Dreaming 1 Cement Planter, $16.99

For the eco-warrior, the range also includes pots created using recycled materials and 100% wind energy by Dutch designed and made brand Elho.

8. Elho 16cm Delicate Pink Vibes Round Recycled Plastic Pot, $15.98

Some of our other favourites include...

9. Northcote Pottery 23cm White Isabel Pot, $32.98

10. Northcote Pottery 16cm Forest Alure Pot, $14.98

