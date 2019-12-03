“We know Australians are increasingly keen to try new flavours, and interest is growing in sweet and savoury combinations," Olivia Sutherland, Smith’s Marketing Director said.

"Our latest innovation combines a sweet, quintessentially Aussie cake with Australia’s favourite potato chip.

"It seemed the perfect way to celebrate the Australian summer.”

A team of flavourists tested a plethora of lamington recipes to pinpoint what makes the cake so delicious.

“It’s then a matter of breaking down the flavour experience and finding key elements that can be translated to a seasoning,” said Olivia.

“In our Lamington chip, you will find hints of flavours including chocolate, coconut, cream and butter!”

The limited-edition lamington flavour Smith’s potato chips will be available in Woolworths, Independents and selected petrol and convenience stores.