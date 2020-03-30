Kyly Clarke

#1 Remove clutter

“Making your home look more chic means we need ways to make it look more polished. Remove the clutter and focus on statement pieces; an inspiring artwork in the lounge room or large floor mirror can add value to your home.”

#2 Use paint

“Give your room a fresh coat of paint. It doesn’t take much, but it sure is one of the most dramatic ways to help elevate your space. Depending on what interior style you already have, some on trend chic colours for Autumn are: Blueberry Popover Behr, Night Watch or Sassy by Dulux.”

#3 Add depth

“If you want to go all out, adding depth to a wall will offer your home a classic look and anything classic and classy is chic. Either a recessed cove, Grecian archway or recessed shelving where you can display a selection of well thought-out homeware items works well.”

#4 Change up your soft furnishings

“An inexpensive way to create change is to change up your throw cushions and rugs. There are so many cost-effective stores that offer a wide range of chic cushions and throws that all add colour, pattern and texture to your home. Adding texture gives a room dimension and new perspectives.”

#5 Add plants

“Bring in some lush greenery will add warmth and life to your home. It doesn’t take much to turn your mood around with fresh florals or grand greenery. One of my favourite plants is the elephant ear plant.”

