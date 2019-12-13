The Mobile Laundry Sorter and Ironing Board is a portable trolley with three baskets for sorting laundry and a hinged top that doubles as an ironing board. It’ll set you back just $45 and is currently selling out across Australia.

Kmart

Standing at 88cm talls, 80cm wide and 40cm deep, it’s the perfect size for slotting beneath a bench in the laundry, and just big enough to ensure you won’t have laundry spilling over on to the floor. Three baskets means you can even have a baskets for each light, dark and coloured washes.

The product has been popular among members of the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group, with many praising the contraption for solving the mess in their laundry.

However, if you want to get your hands on one of these handy portable laundry stations, you’ll need to get into a store near you as soon as possible, as it is currently sold out online.

