Monique Vlaanderen

The pack comes with two lights, batteries and double-sided adhesive tape so they’re easy to attach and ready to go.

The lights have a dimmer function and a 30-minute timer, however they can be controlled from the accompanying remote control.

The simple hack is ideal for any kitchen, and can also be attached under cupboards to softly illuminate kickboards and create a moody look at night.

“Just what I needed, my kitchen is so little and dark and I always need to have a big light,” one Facebook user commented.

Kmart

“I had something like this over my kettle, loved it! Especially early morning when you're just not ready for the bright light or at night when you're winding down,” another commented.

The post received over 1.2k likes and nearly 200 people commented, with many people thanking the original poster for the tip.

“Just what I have been looking for!” One wrote. “After I saw your post I went out and bought a couple of them!” chimed in a third.

