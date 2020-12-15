With the aim of making Kmart stores a more accessible space for shoppers, ‘Quiet Space’ is an initiative to help customers who are, or have family members on, the autism spectrum.

The initiative caters to those who find it challenging to shop in a high-sensory environment by reducing noise, light and distractions.

Some of the changes include minimal PA announcements, more team members, radio turned down, registers and scanner volumes reduced, and trolley collection limited.

Kmart sensory maps

Sensory maps are available online as a guide to help customers plan their Kmart trip in advance. The maps list which stores they might reflect and indicate which areas of the store might have increased sensory stimuli.

Kmart partnered with advocacy organisations across Australia to bring Quiet Space to stores. So far there are 26 stores are available for Quiet Space.

Quiet space will occur every Wednesday between 3:30pm and 5:30pm at a select number of Kmart stores.

