With Autumn upon us, it’s the perfect time to get out and rediscover your city. And that’s just what Karen and Melissa have done. Using bikes and boats, they wind their way through inner Melbourne, exploring the Botanic Garden, a bustling market and even a farm! But when they get to Federation Square, there’s an exhibition to see and Karen gets to unveil her new restaurant; Hero at ACMI.

For more information about Melbourne, go to:

My Spokes (for Melissa's bicycle)

Fairfield boathouse cafe and tea garden

Collingwood Children's Farm

Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne

South Melbourne Market

Federation Square

Acmi and Hero

Goboat