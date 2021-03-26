The snowy mountains aren’t just for winter adrenaline junkies anymore, as Joh and Ed find out on their road trip. No matter what level of adventure you’re looking for, you’ll find something in this beautiful part of Australia. Joh gets the heart pumping as she mountain bikes the trails, while Ed takes it a bit easier, shopping for his next cook in picturesque Thredbo village.

There’s just one problem, Joh will need to catch him a trout during her fly-fishing expedition. Ed better hope there’s a fish shop in town for his trout in blankets with chopped salad and relish might be missing the trout! Thankfully he’s not relying on Joh’s fishing skills in order to cook his second dish, an easy Schnapps, raspberry and hazelnut tart.

Head here for more information about Thredbo and the Summer Scenic Chairlift.