Johanna and Fast Ed are continuing their adventures throughout New South Wales’ stunning Central Coast region and they’ve saved the best till last. They’re visiting the states’ second biggest city by population, Newcastle, and you’ll be surprised by what they find.

This mining town has experienced a bit of a resurgence of late and it’s now home to a vibrant food, coffee and art culture. Johanna’s finding out more on a walking tour of Newcastle’s iconic spots and hidden gems.

Meanwhile, Fast Ed’s concocted his own food tour to his favourite Newie spots and he’s cooking up a feast along the way. With Coffee Cream Pie and Charred Vegetable Salad both on the menu, this is going to be one delicious trip!

