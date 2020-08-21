Johanna’s meeting the bright sparks behind an amazing company that’s pulled off the ultimate scene change. In 2015, Tabitha and Jeremy Fleming started Stagekings, which creates one-of-a-kind stages and event structures for some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

But when the coronavirus pandemic hit our shores in March, it hit the entertainment industry hard – Stagekings included. Instead of shutting up shop, Jeremy and Tabitha completely re-oriented their business and now, instead of stages, they’re making office furniture for those now working from home.

Johanna’s meeting Tabitha and Jeremy to find out more about their inspiring story.

For more information, or to buy some of your own, head to Stagekings.

You might also like:

Adam makes a DIY standing desk

A physiotherapist's guide to working from home

5 ways to supercharge your creativity working from home