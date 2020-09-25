Johanna and Fast Ed have flown the coop on an epic adventure to one of New South Wales’ most exciting and scenic regions. They’re visiting the Central Coast, where you can find beautiful beaches, pristine national parks plus a vibrant foodie culture.

While Johanna heads to Broken Bay Pearl Farm to check out their stunning Akoya pearls, Fast Ed’s taste-testing some of the Central Coast’s best produce at the family run Grace Springs Farm and award-winning Distillery Botanica. To fuel their adventures, Fast Ed’s cooking up a storm, with BBQ Chicken Drumsticks and Herb Cake both on the menu.

