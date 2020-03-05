Tangle free necklaces
For tangle-free necklaces, unclasp the chain, thread it through a drinking straw and reclasp. You can cut the straws to the desired size for different-sized chains. How easy is that?
Never lose an earring
You’ll never lose an earring or, just as annoying, an earring back again with this genius idea. Simply use buttons to hold your sleepers, hoops, studs, dangles and drops.
How to put on a bracelet
It isn’t always easy to put a bracelet on yourself. But you’ll never have trouble doing up the clasp again when you try this clever paperclip solution.
