Tangle free necklaces

For tangle-free necklaces, unclasp the chain, thread it through a drinking straw and reclasp. You can cut the straws to the desired size for different-sized chains. How easy is that?

Chris L Jones

Never lose an earring

You’ll never lose an earring or, just as annoying, an earring back again with this genius idea. Simply use buttons to hold your sleepers, hoops, studs, dangles and drops.

Chris L Jones

How to put on a bracelet

It isn’t always easy to put a bracelet on yourself. But you’ll never have trouble doing up the clasp again when you try this clever paperclip solution.

Open out paperclip and slide one end through bracelet end. Hold paperclip and wrap bracelet around your wrist.

Holding the paperclip with your fingers, use your other hand to secure the clasp.

Check the clasp is secured and then simply slip the paperclip out of the bracelet end. Done!

