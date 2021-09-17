With a staggering 24,000 species of native plants in Australia, our Aussie flora is one of the Country’s most prized assets. Admired for its beauty, diversity and unique forms is possibly the most popular of all – the grevillea. Graham visits a grevillea park on the outskirts of Wollongong, set up in 1987 to house a wild grevillea collection for scientific research. Thirty years on the garden has grown into an extraordinary display, showcasing this beautiful flower. Not surprisingly Graham is keen to show you some of his favourites and provide a few tips to get you started!

For more information, go to illawarragrevilleapark.com.au

Special Open Day: One weekend only October 30 and 31 2021.