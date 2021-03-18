IKEA

Rather than taking on the enormous task of decluttering the entire house, IKEA’s new decluttering system asks you to instead focus on the accomplishment of decluttering a single shelf, a single cupboard, or a small section of one room.

Amy Hare, interior designer for IKEA Australia, says “The art of the micro-tidy helps make organising more manageable and less daunting.”

Each module takes just 5-15 minutes to complete. Modules focus on tidying up key areas of the home, including the kitchen, the bathroom and organising kids’ toys.

“Through the micro-tidy, we want to alleviate stresses within the home so Australians can enjoy their space and live a better everyday life at home,” says Amy.

The decluttering self-help system was developed after a survey conducted by the furniture giant revealed that up to 58% of respondents were unsure about how to start decluttering and 42% simply didn’t have the time to declutter the big problem areas in their home in one go.

If you’re feeling up to the task, you can try your hand at the art of micro-tidying by heading to IKEA’s website.