The technology was developed by IKEA in conjunction with universities in Europe and Asia, IKEA suppliers and innovators. The outcome of the research is the air purifying curtain called GUNRID, a textile that breaks down common indoor air pollutants such as odours and formaldehyde.

Ikea GUNRID air purifying curtains

The GUNRID curtains break down common indoor air pollutants when activated by daylight. What’s great is that GUNRID curtains don’t require electricity and are self-cleaning, which means you can save water, energy and money thanks to a reduced number of required washes.

“For me, it’s important to work on products that are relevant to people, and products that are actually solving a problem. I believe that everyone deserves to breathe clean air,” says IKEA Product Developer Mauricio Affonso

“We wanted to create a simple, convenient and affordable way to clean air that wouldn’t take up much space in people’s homes. We were also curious about creating a product that is multifunctional and that would help break down air pollutants that many air purifiers leave behind.”

If you want to get your hands on a pair of these curtains, be sure to check the IKEA website on April 1, 2020.

You might also like:

Do you need to buy an air purifier?