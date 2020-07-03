How to stay active and happy during winter
Sam Wood shows you how to fend off the winter blues. - by Sam Wood
Dark mornings, darker evenings, dropping temperatures and chilly grey days can only mean one thing: winter is here. Although it might be tempting to hang up your sneakers, put off working out and put your healthy eating on hold, doing so can be detrimental to your mental and physical health. Sam’s sharing some ways to help you stay active, stave off the winter blues and get the spring back in your step.