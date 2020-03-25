Frequent handwashing can strip skin of essential moisture and oils, and the disruption of the sub-optimal skin barrier can make skin more susceptible to pathological organisms and bacteria which can cause irritation and inflammation. So how do you protect your hands and keep them clean?

Getty

By purchasing a hand cream, lotion or oil to moisturise your hands after washing, for your exclusive, personal use. Just be sure not to share the product with anyone else, and keep the applicator or nozzle clean at all times. Only apply after hand washing, and always wash your hands before and after eating, before and after moving through public spaces or work places, and before and after arriving or leaving home, or handing dirty items such as shared digital devices or phones.

Getty

What should you look for in a hand cream?

Hands generally become dry and sore when the skin experiences a lack of moisture. Many natural oils possess specific compounds with antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-itch properties, making them attractive treatments for dermal irritation. Moisturisers repair the skin barrier by providing hydration and prevent transepidermal moisture loss. Oil and oil-based moisturisers will also hydrate the outermost layer of skin.

Ingredients to look out for that will keep your hands soft and nourished

Almond oil nourishes and soothes

Macadamia oil hydrates

Shea butter moisturises

Keratin for strong skin and nails

Aloe Vera to relieve dryness

Olive Oil for hydration

Vitamin E is an antioxidant and calms irritation

Coconut oil to hydrate and soothe

Lavender oil to soothe

You might also like:

How to wash your hands correctly