What you will need

Thread

Scissors

Denim swatch

Sewing machine

Here's how

Step 1 Cut a piece of fabric similar to the colour of the area you are fixing, making sure it's large enough to easily cover the hole.

Step 2 Next, place the patch on the inside of your jeans and pin. Flip the pants the right way and pin around the rip.

Step 3 Match your thread to your denim and using your sewing machine, sew around the rip. Next, sew across the hole at an angle, going back and forth using the zig zag stitch.

Step 4 Trim away the excess material from the inside and you’re done!

