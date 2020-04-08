COVID-19 UPDATE: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital in intensive care amid coronavirus diagnosis
The threat of coronavirus is very real, and while the government may be limiting our movements to essential duties, shopping and exercise only, we may still be exposed to COVID-19 without thinking about it. One of those places is the supermarket.
How to reduce your exposure to COVID-19 at the supermarket
Wipe down your trolley with disinfectant wipes which are supplied at most supermarkets
Remain 1.5m from other people at all times
Do not touch your face
Try not to touch anything in the supermarket unnecessarily
People who are unwell should avoid the fresh produce area to avoid spreading germs
Keep your shopping trips as short as possible, and try to shop using a grocery list of required items
Try to pay via contactless payment methods, rather than cash
Pack your own bags
Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after your visit
Alternatively, use an 60% alcohol-based hand sanitiser after your visit
Those who are elderly, sick or immune-compromised should have someone else do their groceries for them, or have them delivered at home
Fresh fruit and vegetables should be washed in cold water before being eaten, if you are particularly concerned, you can use a mild soap, too.
