Gather your supplies

Water bowl, at least 51 x 22cm

Pond sealer

Aquatic epoxy putty

Range of water plants

Pea-sized pebbles

You'll also need

Sponge or cloth

Paintbrush

Disposable gloves

Spirit level

Trowel

Sandy loam soil

For you to note

If you want to add fish to your pond, let the water stand for at least 24 hours so chlorine can evaporate.

Here's how

Step 1

Clean your water bowl inside and out, then apply pond sealer with a paintbrush. Wearing gloves, fill any drainage holes with aquatic epoxy putty, then leave to cure.

Step 2

Put bowl in desired location and use a spirit level to check for level. Use a trowel to fill bowl with a layer of sandy loam soil, to a depth of about 15-20cm.

Step 3

Fill your bowl with water-loving plants such as rush, Vietnamese mint and syngonium, and also oxygenating plants appropriate for your area to reduce algae.

Step 4

Add a layer of small pea-sized pebbles to the bowl to stop the soil muddying the water.

Step 5

Add water very slowly so you don't displace pebbles and subsequently the soil.

The final result

Your own miniature pond feature

