How to make DIY faux flower arrangements
You’ll need:
Foam block
Faux flowers and foliage
A vase or vessel
Look #1 Pink flowers
- Choose three types of green foliage, and three types of flowers in small, medium and large sizes, in white, pale pink and bright pink
Look #2 Blue flowers
- You’ll need three types of foliage in both bright and pale green, then faux flowers in purple and bright blue, plus some berries.
Look #3 Australian native
- Look for four different types of native Australian foliage, and 4-5 types of native Australian flowers in small, medium and large sizes. Look for flowers with different shapes.