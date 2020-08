Traditional bath mats aren’t exactly stylish. What’s more, they’re usually soggy, grotty and impossible to dry out. So this week, Adam’s sharing an alternative. This timber mat not only looks good, it’s really easy for beginners to make and, best of all, it never needs drying out.

