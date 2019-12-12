1. Be aware of your alcohol consumption

“As the social calendar fills up, our alcohol intake rises. While it’s great to celebrate with friends over a glass of bubbles, it can be easy to over-consume alcohol, so plan your strategies for social functions,” says Teri.

“This may include drinking a glass of mineral water in between every alcoholic drink, or driving to a function to ensure you stay well below the limit. If you plan to enjoy a tipple or two, plan ahead and take a supplement that helps your liver metabolise alcohol more effectively, such as supplements that contain Hovenia dulcis and thiamine, two key ingredients that can help reduce the effects of a hangover.”

2. Remember portion control

“When chatting to friends and family at Christmas parties, it can be easy to forget how much food you’re eating. Manage portions by taking a moment to add food to your plate before you join the party conversation. This way, you can concentrate on making sure you have enough to satisfy your appetite, without eating mindlessly. Opt for small side plates as an extra strategy to manage portion control.”

Getty

3. Consider energy-boosting supplements

“The time leading up to Christmas is frantic for most people. It’s peak social season and many of us lack energy by end of the year. Maintain energy levels and ensure you don’t suffer burn out by supplementing your diet with an energy-boosting supplement that contains nicotinamide, which has been shown to increase energy levels.”

4. Eat the colours of the rainbow

“One of the best ways you can stay healthy over Christmas is by ensuring your diet contains lots of different coloured vegetables. Not only will these highly-nutritious foods help to keep your body healthy, but they are also low in kilojoules and high in fibre, so will keep you fuller for longer and help to minimise excessive weight gain.”

Getty

5. Accept that some indulgence is normal

“Too many of us fall into the trap where we have enjoyed delicious food while eating with friends and family, only to experience post-Christmas guilt and restrictive eating. Plenty of research has shown that diets don’t work in the long term. Instead, acknowledge that the Christmas period will include some indulgence, but this can be managed so you don’t go overboard. And when the new year rolls around, focus on getting back to regular healthy eating and exercise without severe restriction.”