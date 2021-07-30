Before Better Homes and Gardens

Here's how

STEP 1

Attach brackets to the solar collector to sit in the valleys of the roof tiles when the solar collector is positioned. Remove tiles and secure brackets to roof battens using supplied screws. Attach the cable to solar collector and feed into the roof. Replace tiles.



STEP 2

Inside, determine the position of the light panel in the ceiling. Drill a hole in the centre of your desired location. Climb into the roof cavity and locate hole. If the light panel will coincide with any ceiling joists when installed in this location, slightly shift its position so it sits in a clear area of the ceiling. Direct cable from the solar collector to where the light panel will be.

Step 3

Out of the roof, stick the supplied cut-out template to the ceiling in the correct location and mark edges with a pencil. Remove the template and, using wallboard saw, cut along marked lines to create a hole in the ceiling.

Step 4

Connect cable to light panel. Install light panel into cut hole using spring clips on the sides. Let there be light!