Growing plants in water is soil-free and low maintenance. Those who own cats no longer need to worry about your cat scratching up the soil in your houseplants. You only need to replace the water occasionally (rather than watering weekly) and, by eliminating soil, your plants are less likely to contract pests or diseases. Furthermore, this dirt-free method of growing plants can help to reduce allergens in your home.

Devil's ivy can be grown successfully in water. Getty

Step 1: identify a plant that can grow in water

Devil’s Ivy, fiddle leaf fig, jade plant, rubber plant, aloe vera, spider plant and a peace lily will all grow in water.

Step 2: Take a cutting from an existing plant

Take a good sized (but not large) cutting with only a leaf or two from an existing plant just below a node.

Step 3: find a vessel for your plant

A glass vase with a thin neck (to help hold the plant upright) or a similar vessel will do just fine.

Step 4: Find a spot for it

A place in your home with bright, indirect light is perfect. Try to find a spot that is slightly warm where the temperature doesn’t change too often, so avoid places next to aircon or heaters.

Step 5: wait for it to grow!

For the first couple of months (or until roots appear) change the water weekly. Water from the tap is good because it has oxygen in it. Once roots have formed you can either move the cutting to soil or continue to grow it in water, replacing the water monthly.

Note: Don’t be disheartened if your first cutting dies. Some cuttings simply never form roots. Just try and try again!

